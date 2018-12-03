Mail subscribers to receive Advertiser a day later
By John Clayton | December 3, 2018 | 0
Due to the closing of all federal offices, including the United States Post Office, Wednesday for a National Day of Mourning in honor of President George H.W. Bush, subscribers who receive the Laurens County Advertiser by mail will receive their newspapers on Thursday.
Posted in Breaking News, News
Related Posts
Clinton, Laurens split doubleheader
LCSO tracks down man convicted of drug trafficking
Toddler found safe after wandering from home
Christmas celebrations this week prior to Saturday parades
November 28, 2018 | No Comments »
Area hoops: LDHS swept by Hillcrest, LA takes 2
November 28, 2018 | No Comments »