Laurens, S.C.

April Michelle Raines, 40, of Summercrest Apartments passed away Sunday, December 2, 2018, at her home.

Born in Hinesville, Ga., she was the daughter of James Raines of Greenwood and Pamela Stevens Cole and husband Michael of Laurens. April was employed at Ceramtec and was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving in addition to her father and mother are: children, Destany Bailey of Laurens, Dillon Bailey and wife Lexus of Washington State, and Makayla Raines Childress of Spartanburg; grandchildren, Lucas Bailey and Sophia Bailey both of Washington State; brothers, James Raines, Jr. of Simpsonville, Jeremy Raines of Greenwood, and Justin Raines of Greenwood; paternal grandmother, Sandra Raines of Waterloo; and her faithful pet dog, Tanner.

She was predeceased by a son, Dalton Bailey.

A memorial service will be held 6:00 p.m. Friday, December 7, 2018, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Ben Rumph.

The family will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary immediately following the memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriner’s Children Hospital, 950 W. Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605.

