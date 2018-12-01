Waterloo, S.C.

Jerry Lee “Jody Pole” Roberts, Jr., 51, of 2063 Dillard Road and husband of Brenda Ann Tucker Roberts passed away Saturday, December 1, 2018, at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born in Clinton, S.C., he was a son of Jerry Lee Roberts, Sr. and wife Sheila Roberts of Waterloo and the late Mildred Diane Bass Roberts. Jody was a member of Rosemont Baptist Church in Waterloo.

Surviving in addition to his wife, father, and step-mother are: children, Stephen Tucker and wife Heather of Greenwood, Rebecca Leeann Roberts of Waterloo, and Nicholas Roberts of Waterloo; brothers, James Roberts of Waterloo, Donnie Stewart of Laurens, and Sambo Roberts of Waterloo; sisters, Nena Webster of Laurens, Dena Gault of Ware Shoals, and Heather Gossett of Waterloo; and eight grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, December 10, 2018, at Rosemont Baptist Church in Waterloo.

The family will receive friends at the church immediately following the memorial service.

