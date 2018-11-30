Toddler found safe after wandering from home

A toddler who went missing Thursday in the Fountain Inn area of Laurens County was found safe after a short search, the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The child was found at the edge of a neighbor’s yard. The neighbor located the child after hearing LCSO deputies calling for the child. The neighbor looked outside and saw the child at the edge of his yard and notified deputies.

“We want to thank the community for coming together and assisting in locating this missing child,” said Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds. “Members of the neighborhood came out immediately and began helping search. All too often, we have to report on the negative things, but this time I’m please to tell you this child was found safe.”