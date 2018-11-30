Dateline – Whitmire, S.C.

Randall Scott Frye, 55, of Laurens, S.C., passed away peacefully on November 30, 2018, at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Randall was born at Wallace Thomson Hospital to Eleanor and Oscar Frye on January 14, 1963.

He went to Whitmire High School and graduated in the class of 1981. He graduated from Winthrop College with a bachelor’s degree of visual arts and enjoyed the study of advertising and graphic design. He was devoted to many jobs over the years including: Whitten Center, Laurens County Chamber of Commerce, South Paw Consulting, Upstate Forever, Langston House Assisted Living, Premier Senior Living, Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, Laurens County Museum, and Fountain Inn Museum. His training included Basic Economic Development Program at the South Carolina Economic Developers’ School and South Carolina Gardener Certification at Clemson. He received hundreds of awards including: certificates of achievement with the South Carolina Economic Developers’ School, the Greenwood Master Gardeners High Honors Award, and the Chamber of Commerce Executives Membership Retention citation. His hobbies included gardening, genealogy, cheering on his Clemson Tigers and spending time with his family and friends.

Randall was preceded in death by his father, Oscar Frye.

He is survived by his mother, Eleanor Frye, his siblings, Tammy Walker (Joey Walker) and Todd Frye (Niki Frye), and his nephew and nieces, Adam Walker, Kimberly Frye, Haven Watson (Zachary Watson), and Lauren Frye, and his great-niece, Kadence Tindal.

The Memorial service will be held at Whitmire First Baptist Church, 173 Glenn St. Whitmire, SC, on Saturday, December 8, at 2 p.m. Family will receive friends after the service.

Gray Funeral Home of Whitmire