Clinton, Laurens split doubleheader

The Clinton Red Devils and Laurens Raiders hit the court to renew their intra-county rivalry Friday night in Clinton, and the result was a split decision.

Terriauna Bennett scored 17 points, Payton Price-Walker and De’Shanti Watts each had 12 points, and the Clinton Red Devils won the girls’ game over the Raiders, 48-43. Clinton took the lead for keeps in the fourth quarter when it scored seven straight points to grab a 40-34 advantage.

Laurens was led by Reshun Nichols, who had 15 points – including four 3-pointers.

In the boys’ varsity game the Red Devils got 27 points from J.D. Payne to lead all scorers, but Laurens got 19 points from Dee Foster as the Raiders rallied from down 46-42 early in the fourth quarter to help earn a 65-60 victory.

Zay Davis added 13 points for Laurens.

Clinton visits Chester Tuesday night and Laurens will visit Hillcrest the same night. The two teams will also meet gain next Friday.