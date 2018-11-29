Laurens, S.C.

William Cromer Thompson Jr., age 98, of Martha Franks Baptist Retirement Community, and husband of the late Sally Napier Thompson, passed away on Thursday, November 29, 2018.

Born in Laurens County, he was a son of the late Dr. William Cromer Thompson, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Fowler Thompson. Cromer was a U.S. Army Veteran and a POW WWII. Mr. Thompson was formerly the co-owner and founded Thompson’s Nursery and Garden Center, Inc in 1951. Cromer enjoyed making things grow, loved helping others, and enjoying teaching others about his passion. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Laurens.

Surviving are his children, Patricia “Tricia” Ann Thompson Brown and husband Houston of Aiken, SC, Adele Thompson Spencer of Laurens, SC, and William Carroll Thompson and wife Nancy of Laurens; grandchildren, Curtis Brown, Cecilia Day and husband Mark, Hayley Wood, William McCall Spencer and wife Lacey, Grayson Bennett Thompson and wife Margaret, Anna Elizabeth Brink and husband Jeff; great-grandchildren, Alyssa Day, Patrick Day, Anabelle Day, Jace Wood, Grayson Thompson, Emma Claire Thompson, Whitt Thompson, Reid Thompson, Dylan Brink, and Will Brink.

In addition to his wife and parents, Cromer was predeceased by his brothers, German Thompson, Barrett Thompson, Wallace Thompson, and Grayson Thompson; sisters, Ruth Phelps, Josephine Moorefield, and Dorothy Thompson; and son-in-law, Stanley Spencer.

Funeral Services will be held 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Martha Franks Rasor Chapel, conducted by Rev. Rickey Letson with burial following in Westview Memorial Park.

The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends in the Rasor Chapel one hour prior to the service on Sunday.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 300 West Main St. Laurens, SC 29360.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.