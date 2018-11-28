Area hoops: LDHS swept by Hillcrest, LA takes 2

| | 0

The Laurens Raiders’ basketball teams had their first home doubleheader of the 2018-19 season Tuesday night, but came away with a pair of losses to Hillcrest. The LDHS girls lost to the Rams, 62-41, before the boys dropped a 63-52 decision.

The LDHS girls are now 1-2 on the season, while the Raider boys are now 1-3.

Lamoria Allen scored 10 points to lead the Raiders, who held an early 8-6 lead before the Rams ran off 14 straight points to take the lead for keeps. Hillcrest later added a 12-0 run in the third quarter to end any hope of a Laurens comeback.

In the boys’ game the Raiders and Rams played a close and competitive game for three quarters, with the Raiders holding a 47-44 lead entering the final eight minutes, but the Rams turned the game around by outscoring Laurens 19-5 in the fourth quarter to complete a rally from as much as a six-point deficit.

Dravious Copeland scored 18 points to lead Laurens, while teammate Dee Foster had 12 points.

The LDHS boys will play a single game Thursday night when they host Woodruff at 6:30 p.m., while both teams will return to the court Friday night when they visit rival Clinton.

LA: Laurens Academy cruised to a pair of victories over Curtis Baptist Tuesday. The LA boys won their game, 75-29, while the girls won 51-29 in their game.

The LA girls were led by Jennifer Wu, who had 17 points in the victory – 11 of which came in the first quarter. Reagan Williamson added 10 points.

LA’s boys were led by Noah Moore, who hit four 3-pointers and scored 25 points. Charlton McCall added 12 points as every player who got into the game for the Crusaders hit at least one field goal.

Posted in Breaking News, Sports

Leave a Comment