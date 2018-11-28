Area hoops: LDHS swept by Hillcrest, LA takes 2

The Laurens Raiders’ basketball teams had their first home doubleheader of the 2018-19 season Tuesday night, but came away with a pair of losses to Hillcrest. The LDHS girls lost to the Rams, 62-41, before the boys dropped a 63-52 decision.

The LDHS girls are now 1-2 on the season, while the Raider boys are now 1-3.

Lamoria Allen scored 10 points to lead the Raiders, who held an early 8-6 lead before the Rams ran off 14 straight points to take the lead for keeps. Hillcrest later added a 12-0 run in the third quarter to end any hope of a Laurens comeback.

In the boys’ game the Raiders and Rams played a close and competitive game for three quarters, with the Raiders holding a 47-44 lead entering the final eight minutes, but the Rams turned the game around by outscoring Laurens 19-5 in the fourth quarter to complete a rally from as much as a six-point deficit.

Dravious Copeland scored 18 points to lead Laurens, while teammate Dee Foster had 12 points.

The LDHS boys will play a single game Thursday night when they host Woodruff at 6:30 p.m., while both teams will return to the court Friday night when they visit rival Clinton.

LA: Laurens Academy cruised to a pair of victories over Curtis Baptist Tuesday. The LA boys won their game, 75-29, while the girls won 51-29 in their game.

The LA girls were led by Jennifer Wu, who had 17 points in the victory – 11 of which came in the first quarter. Reagan Williamson added 10 points.

LA’s boys were led by Noah Moore, who hit four 3-pointers and scored 25 points. Charlton McCall added 12 points as every player who got into the game for the Crusaders hit at least one field goal.