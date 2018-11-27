North Augusta, S.C.

Mr. Roland Eugene Simmons, 83, of North Augusta, SC, husband of the late Mrs. Fannie Shelton Simmons, entered into rest on Tuesday, November 27, 2018.

Born Laurens, S.C., a son of the late Roland Lester and Martha Othello Stevenson Simmons, he had been a resident of Aiken County, SC, since 1999. He proudly and with honor served his country in the United States Army, having duty stations in Korea, as well as Germany. Mr. Simmons was a retried Land Surveyor and a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church. His daily routine included reading the newspaper from front to back and trips to the Waffle House. He was an avid Gamecock fan. Kids had a special place in his heart. Even though not his biological grandchildren, he was known as “PaPa” to Breanna, Travis, Kylie, Abbigail, Dylan and Joshua Scoggins.

In addition to his wife and parents, family members include siblings and Sallie Bagwell, Clinton, S.C., and Judy S. Madden and her husband, Glenn, Laurens, S.C.; step-children and their spouses, Bill and Patty Moon, Villa Rica, Ga., and Len and Tara Day, Savannah, Ga.; Caregivers, Kimberly Scoggins and her companion, Nicholas Phillips and Donna Martin, all of North Augusta, S.C., and step-grandchildren, Jessica, Sadie and Erin.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 30, 2018, at 3 o’clock at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Laurens, SC. Pastor J.D. Shiflet will officiate.

If so desired, memorials may be made to Pine Grove Baptist Church.

