LCSO interstate traffic effort nets big results

About 50 drivers on I-26 and I-385 in Laurens County over the Thanksgiving holiday week made at least one unscheduled stop.

Laurens County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Chris Martin said LCSO traffic units stopped more than 50 drivers in the two days leading up to Thanksgiving for speeding violations on the two interstates running through the county.

“They were all going over 90 m.p.h.,” Martin said of those who were ticketed.

Martin was speaking Monday night to the Gray Court Town Council when he mentioned the LCSO’s initiative as an aside to local traffic enforcement in Gray Court. The LCSO provides the town with law enforcement through a service agreement with the county.

“We knew there would be a lot of traffic driving through,” Martin said. “There was a lot of speeding on 385 and 26, and we wrote a bunch of tickets.”

According to a report from ASecureLife.com, a home security and identity theft protection website, South Carolina is among the most dangerous states to travel during the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to the report, fatal crashes in each state during the month of November were analyzed using fatal crash data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The likelihood of an accident for the holiday period per 100,000 people in each state was then calculated.

Eleven people were killed over the Thanksgiving holiday on state highways, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, an increase from eight in 2017.

North Dakota, Mississippi, Wyoming, Delaware, Arkansas, Alabama, Montana, New Mexico and Louisiana joined South Carolina on the most dangerous list.

No fatalities were reported in Laurens County over the holiday, but Stanley Patrick, 67, of Waterloo, was killed by an alleged drunk driver Saturday morning in a two-car collision on Highway 101 near Greer.