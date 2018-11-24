Dateline – Waterloo, S.C.

Stanley “Stan” Lloyd Patrick, age 67, of 309 Enchanted Oaks Drive, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2018.

He was born in Kingman, KS, and was a son of Ruby Kaughman Manjeot and the late Loyd Patrick.

He was a member of Waterloo United Methodist Church and was employed with the Swift Transportation for 8 years, and had previously worked with Wal-Mart Truck Maintenance for 23 years. His passion and hobby was working with wood.

Mr. Patrick is survived by his wife, Thelma Patrick of the home; his son, David Corley (Monica) of Palestine, TX; his daughter; Jennie Corley of Waterloo; his brothers, Monty Manjeot of Kingman, KS, and Collin Patrick of Tulsa, OK; his sisters, Rita Sowers of Chenney, KS, Barbara Sandoval of Tulsa, OK, Sharron Patrick of Tulsa, OK, Mary Childers of MI; his granddaughters, Kassie Hutchens, Amber Corley, Savannah Powell; and his great-granddaughters, Kaylee Anderson and Serena Pennington.

A Memorial Service will be held Friday, November 30, 2018 at 4 p.m. at the Waterloo United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 3 to 4 p.m. in the church Fellowship Hall.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Waterloo United Methodist Church, PO Box 30, Waterloo, SC 29384 or to South Carolina Office of Victims Assistance, Edgar A. Brown Building, Room 401, 1205 Pendleton Street, Columbia, South Carolina 29201.

