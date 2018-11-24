Dateline – Laurens, S.C.

Glenn Scott “Pine” George, 71, of Laurens and widower of Katherine “Kathy” McCarson George passed away Saturday, November 24, 2018, at the Laurens County Hospice House in Clinton, S.C.

Born in Laurens County, he was a son of the late David Patterson and Bernice Abercrombie George. Mr. George retired from George Motor Company and was also employed with Lakeside Country Club. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Laurens.

Surviving are: a daughter, Bonnie George Smith and husband Mark of Columbia, S.C.; grandchildren, Mary Kate Smith and Sara Smith both of Columbia; sister-in-law, Jeanette George of Laurens; nieces, Amy George of Mountville, S.C., and Mary Ellen George and husband Gaurav Gupte of Charlotte, N.C.; nephew, Brian George of Laurens; and all of his Lakeside Country Club family.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, David Patterson George, Jr. and McArthur Abercrombie George.

A Celebration of Life will be held 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 28, 2018, at Lakeside Country Club. A private burial will be held in Westview Memorial Park.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Laurens County, P.O. Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.

