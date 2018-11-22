Dateline – Fountain Inn, S.C.

Nora Laverne Hawkins, age 79, of 2801 Hellams Road, Gray Court, S.C., passed away Thursday, November 22, 2018, at the Carlyle Senior Care of Fountain Inn.

She was born in Saluda and was a daughter of the late Daniel Lathrop and Bessie Crouch Lathrop.

Mrs. Hawkins is survived by her children, Kevin and Ann Hawkins of Gray Court, Wade Hawkins of Greenville, Shane Hawkins of Greenville, Tammy and Csaba Szabo of Greenville; her sister, Gladys Coats; her grandchildren, Brett and Jamie Hawkins, Amber Hawkins, Heather and Phil Collins, Csaba Szabo, II, and Cheyenne Szabo; and six great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 25, 2018, at 2 p.m., at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel in Laurens.

Gray Funeral Home of Laurens