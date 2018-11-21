Dannie Bouslay, age 82, of Anderson, S.C.; formerly of Joanna, S.C., went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, November 21, 2018.

He was born in Wyandotte, MI. His parents were the late Thelma Watts Bouslay and the late Floyd Bouslay.

He is survived by wife of 58 years, Ann L. Bouslay of the home. One loving daughter, Renee’ B. Jeffers and loving son-in-law, Aaron Jeffers. Two precious granddaughters, Anna and Ava Jeffers, all of Anderson. He is also survived by one dear sister, Patsy B. Stewart, of Cross Hill, many loved nieces and nephews; and a very special couple, Ansel and Jennifer Bolt of Clinton, S.C.

He is predeceased by his sister Romayne Edwards of Spartanburg, S.C., and his brother Ronnie Bouslay of Mountville, S.C.

Dannie will be remembered most for his fireworks place in his old service station which he ran for 25 years and his generous heart.

Graveside services will be held at Pinelawn Memory Gardens on Saturday December 1, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. Visitation will start at 2 at the cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Epworth United Methodist Church 305 Magnolia St. Joanna SC 29351, which Dannie was a member of.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.sosebeemortuary.com.

The Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.