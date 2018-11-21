Laurens, S.C.

Charlotte Ann Moran, age 68, and wife of 47 years to James Eugene “Jim” Moran, Jr., of 16 Herman Road, passed away on Wednesday, November 21, 2018, at Laurens County Memorial Hospital.

Born in Pilot Mountain, N.C., she was a daughter of the late John and Alma Palmer Chaney. Mrs. Moran was a Certified Medicine Aid and her gift in life was caring for others. Proud of her Native American Heritage, Charlotte loved to cook and was a beloved wife and mother. Charlotte loved her pets, Frankie, Boo, and Wiggles.

Surviving in addition to her husband is her son, Donald “Donnie” McKenzie, III of Laurens; grandchildren, Tyler McKenzie, Dalton McKenzie, Gemini McKenzie, and Donald McKenzie, IV.; and a brother, Dewey Chaney of Frederick, Maryland.

Graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 25, 2018, at Westview Memorial Park conducted by Rev. Ben Rumph.

The family will be at the home and will receive friends at the cemetery immediately after the service.

