Volunteers sought Wednesday morning for LC Soup Kitchen meal

Volunteers with New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church will begin cooking at 5 p.m. today, Tuesday evening, in the Sanders Middle School cafeteria in preparation of the hundreds of meals that will be served Wednesday, and donations and volunteers are being sought for the annual Thanksgiving Dinner Wednesday morning at Sanders School.

In about a month, many of the same volunteers will be cooking and providing the Christmas dinner. Typically close to 1,000 meals are provided to the county’s home-bound and others unable to cover the expense of a holiday meal.

Sponsored by the New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church, the Laurens County Soup Kitchen has been providing Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners for about 20 years. Tuesday afternoon food was still being purchased, and donations were still coming in for the annual dinner. On Wednesday morning the food prepared during the night will be plated, boxed and driven by volunteers to individuals and communities in need throughout Laurens County.