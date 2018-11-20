Volunteers sought Wednesday morning for LC Soup Kitchen meal
Volunteers with New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church will begin cooking at 5 p.m. today, Tuesday evening, in the Sanders Middle School cafeteria in preparation of the hundreds of meals that will be served Wednesday, and donations and volunteers are being sought for the annual Thanksgiving Dinner Wednesday morning at Sanders School.
In about a month, many of the same volunteers will be cooking and providing the Christmas dinner. Typically close to 1,000 meals are provided to the county’s home-bound and others unable to cover the expense of a holiday meal.
Sponsored by the New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church, the Laurens County Soup Kitchen has been providing Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners for about 20 years. Tuesday afternoon food was still being purchased, and donations were still coming in for the annual dinner. On Wednesday morning the food prepared during the night will be plated, boxed and driven by volunteers to individuals and communities in need throughout Laurens County.
Volunteers can assist by taking food or monetary donations Tuesday afternoon to the church at 24277 Hwy. 76 East, Clinton, and if no one is at the church, items can be dropped off next door at Trotters Restaurant. After 5 p.m., Donations can also be dropped off at the kitchen on the right end of Sanders Middle School, 609 Green Street, Laurens.
Items needed include those typical for a Thanksgiving meal, such as large cans of green beans, bags of rice, turkeys or pies for desert.
Volunteers on Wednesday morning can arrive anytime between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. to help with plating, boxing or making deliveries.
Monetary donations for the Thanksgiving or Christmas meals can be made out by check for the Laurens County Soup Kitchen, c/o New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church.