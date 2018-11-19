Sewer line replacement closes eastbound Fleming Street

Laurens, S.C. – The Laurens Commission of Public Works is replacing a 1,500 foot section of sewer line, forcing the closure of the eastbound lane of Fleming Street, Laurens, from its intersection with 221 until just before the railroad track. The lane will remain closed through most of Wednesday.

Engineers have estimated that existing sewer lines in much of the CPW’s utility area were made from concrete or a mix of concrete and clay and date back to the 1950s, said CPW’s Water and Sewer Superintendent Will Patterson.

The gradual deterioration inside such lines is a problem faced by utility companies across the country. The sewer lines are expensive to replace and needed equipment is highly specialized, so such projects typically require contracting out the work to companies which perform the task. Roper Bros. out of Fountain Inn has been contracted to do the work.

See more in the Wednesday issue of the Laurens County Advertiser.