Dateline – Clinton, S.C.

Betty Ann Eaton, age 81, and widow of Carl E. Eaton, passed away Thursday, November 15, 2018 at her home.

She was born in Clinton and was the daughter of the late Renie and Annie Baker Price. Betty was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother; she was an active member of the First Assembly of God of Clinton.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Michael Allen Eaton and Anita of Greenwood; granddaughter, Sarah Beth Eaton of Greenville; and beloved friend, Ginger Eaton; brother, James Price.

In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her brother, Raymond Price.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, November 18, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. at the First Assembly of God of Clinton with interment at Rosemont Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m.

In lieu flowers memorials may be made to the First Assembly of God of Clinton, 110 Henry Street, Clinton, SC 29325.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton