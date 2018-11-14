Laurens, S.C.

Mary Elizabeth “Lib” Knight, 89, of 301 Reedy Fork Road and widow of Charles H. Knight passed away Wednesday, November 14, 2018, at the Hospice House of Laurens County in Clinton.

Born in Laurens, she was a daughter of the late Melvin Watson Lindley, Sr. and Lola Lee Tumblin Lindley. Mrs. Knight was retired from Torrington and was the hostess at McDonald’s. She was a member of Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church, where she was in the Sonshine Sunday School Class and the Golden Chestnuts. Lib was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.

Surviving are: her children, Teresa G. Yarborough and husband Ron of Laurens and Guy E. Knight and wife Lisa of Laurens; grandchildren, Brett Butler and wife Danielle, Beth Waldrop and husband Kyle, Meagan Mitchell and husband Jordan, and Michael Knight and wife Megan; great-grandchildren, Charleston Amelia Butler, Blane Mitchell, and Lindley Mitchell; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Ruth Proctor and a brother, Melvin W. “June” Lindley, Jr.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 17, 2018, at Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Alex Henderson with burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church, 499 Chestnut Ridge Road, Laurens, SC 29360.

Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.