Laurens, S.C.

Dorothy Ross “Dot” Garrett, 93, of 302 Wardlaw Road and wife of the late Elford Zedak Garrett, passed away, Tuesday, November 13, 2018, at the Hospice House of Laurens County.

Born in Magnolia, AL, she was the daughter of the late Edward Wilders and Lula Vick Ross. Retired from Southern Bell Telephone Co. and Ben Franklin, Inc., Dot was a devoted member of First Baptist Church of Laurens, where she served as Children’s Division Director for 40 years, the WMU Leadership Team and Church Missions Coordinator, prayer group leader and prayer chain director, and homebound ministry leader, and GA’s and Acteen’s leader. She was a member of the Laurens County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary since the opening of LCMH in October of 1989, and served on the LCMH Auxiliary Board as Scheduling Coordinator from 1998 to 2015. She was honored as Volunteer of the Year in 2014, and to date has served over 15,000 hours.

Dot is survived by: her children, Connie M. Garrett of Charlotte, NC, Randy E. Garrett of Laurens, and Bobby L. Garrett of Hendersonville, NC; grandchildren, Dawn C. Miller and husband Ryan of Ponchatoula, LA and Miranda G. Langston and husband Alan of Laurens; great grandson, Cason Langston; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.

The last surviving member of her immediate family, she was predeceased by her 13 siblings in addition to her husband and parents.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, November 15, 2018, at First Baptist Church of Laurens with burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The family will be at the residence on Wednesday, November 14, 2018, from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., and will receive friends at the church from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Thursday prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Laurens, 300 West Main St. Laurens, SC 29360, or to the Laurens County Hospital Auxiliary, 22725 Hwy. 76 E., Clinton, SC 29325.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.