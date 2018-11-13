Dateline – Clinton, S.C.

Martha C. Kennington, age 80, widow of John W. Kennington Sr., passed away Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at the Presbyterian Communities of South Carolina in Clinton.

She was born in Rock Hill, S.C., and was a daughter of the late Rembert and Eula Smith Clark.

Mrs. Kennington was a real estate agent for many years and retired from Century 21 the Gresham Company. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Clinton and the Hope Sunday School Class. She was active in the American Legion Auxiliary Post 56, the Carolina Wren Garden Club and Newcomer and Friends Club.

She is survived by her son, Dr. John W. Kennington Jr. and wife Dr. Allison Shawn of Indianapolis IN; daughter, Suzanne Kennington of Clinton; four grandchildren, Kristen Farmer, Michael Farmer and wife Sarah, Lauren Kennington and Phillip Kennington and four great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, November 16, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Clinton with burial at Pinelawn Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Clinton P.O. Box 95, Clinton, SC 29325.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton