PC soccer title dreams end in OT

The Presbyterian College men’s soccer team had its chance to defend its Big South Tournament title Sunday afternoon at Martin Stadium, but in a flash the dreams of a repeat were snuffed out.

Campbell’s Gideon Betz scored off a rebound 8 minutes, 12 seconds into overtime to account for the golden goal as the Camels, seeded fourth, eliminated No. 3 Presbyterian, 1-0, in the championship game of the Big South Tournament. The victory gave the Camels the conference’s automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament, which begins this week.

PC, with the loss, ends the season at 8-12.

Presbyterian was able to outshoot Campbell, 12-10, but the Camels held a 7-4 edge after halftime as they progressively took the momentum away from the Blue Hose. Three PC players – Marcos Kitromilides, Jan Hoffelner and Victor Menudier – were named to the all-tournament team.

