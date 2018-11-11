Lewis Melvin Bolt, 89, of Laurens, S.C., passed away on Sunday, November 11, 2018, at his home.

He was born in Chester, S.C., and was a son of the late Lewis Adger and Ruby Atkinson Bolt. Mr. Bolt worked for 3M Company and retired from G.E. in 1988. A U.S. Navy Veteran, he served on the USS Noxubee and while on deployment he crossed the Artic Circle in 1948. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed wood working.

Mr. Bolt is survived by: his wife of 67 years, Doris Thompson Bolt of the home; his two sons, Allen Bolt of Spartanburg, and Mike Bolt of Gaffney; his daughter, Debbie Sessions (Frank) of Greenwood; grandson, Timothy Sessions of Greenwood; great-granddaughter, Abbigail Norman (Damon) of Greenwood; great-great-grandson, Carson Norman of Greenwood; and nephews, Ken Howington and Keith Howington both of Waco, TX.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister Clara Howington and brother Harry Bolt.

Graveside services will be held 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 14, 2018, at Forest Lawn Cemetery conducted by Rev. Daniel Eplee with Military Honors.

The family will be at the home.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Laurens County, P.O. Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.

