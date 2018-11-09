Laurens Raiders’ playoff run ends at Rock Hill

The Laurens Raiders’ football team put up a heck of a fight during Friday’s Class 5A Playoff opener against the Rock Hill Bearcats at District 3 Stadium, but when the offense couldn’t match Rock Hill’s scoring in the second half the Raiders simply ran out of gas.

Rock Hill scored three unanswered touchdowns in the second half of Friday’s playoff game, breaking a 30-all tie at the break and earning a 51-30 victory over the Raiders that brought an end to Laurens’ season at 4-7.

Duane Martin rushed for two touchdowns and Ryan Campbell accounted for two others (one passing, one rushing) as the Raiders scored the game’s first nine points on a safety following a botched punt, and a 21-yard pass from Campbell to Jackson Mahon in the first quarter. Laurens eventually went up 30-23 with 2 minutes, 46 seconds left in the first half.

Rock Hill answered with a long touchdown right before halftime to tie the score, and in the second half the Bearcats’ defense limited the Raiders to 113 yards of offense. Rock Hill gained 507 yards of offense in the game.

Look for a full wrap-up on this game in Wednesday’s edition of The Laurens County Advertiser.