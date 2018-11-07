PC men’s soccer returns to Big South final

The Presbyterian College men’s soccer team will play for its second straight Big South Tournament title after eliminating second-seeded Radford, 2-0, in Wednesday’s conference semifinal in Virginia.

Third-seeded PC (8-11) advanced to the tournament final for the second straight year. Just like last year the Blue Hose eliminated Radford in the semifinal – also on the road – to reach the final. PC will host Campbell Sunday in the tournament final, scheduled for 2 p.m. Campbell, the fourth seed, upset top-seeded High Point in penalty kicks, 3-2, to advance to the final.

The winner will claim the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

PC scored its first goal of the game on an own goal by Radford, and maintained the 1-0 edge until the 89th minute – when Marcos Kitromilides scored his seventh goal of the season (and second of the conference tournament) on an assist by Mathias Mikalsen.

Goaltender Jan Hoffelner had nine saves in the victory for PC, the team’s fourth victory in its last five games.