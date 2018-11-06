Laurens, S.C.

Virginia Ann Henderson Faucette died on Nov. 6, 2018, at the Martha Franks Retirement Community in Laurens, S.C.

She is survived by her husband, the Rev. Thomas T. Faucette; children, James Thomas Faucette of Nashville, TN, David Lawton Faucette (Martha) of Greer, SC, and John Steven Faucette (Darlene) of Williamston, SC; grandchildren, Bethany Scheele (Matthew), Caroline Faucette, Aimee Faucette, Catherine Nelson (Kendall), Laura Ray (Brandon); great-grandson, Landon Nelson; and a brother, Tommy Henderson (Joyce) of Hodges, SC.

She was predeceased by her parents, John and Lucille Cradock Henderson, and her beloved grandparents in whose home she spent some of her early childhood, Tom and Bessie Manly Henderson.

Virginia graduated from Lander University, Greenwood, SC, with honors and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, Ft. Worth, TX. She served under the North American Baptist Mission Board in the Bayou section of Louisiana and at Rachel Sims Mission in New Orleans, LA. She taught school in various places including Belton Elementary. She was a faithful wife to her husband for 64 years, a Sunday school teacher, a devoted mother to her children, and a blessing to others. She served as a pastor’s wife in Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia. She was a faithful member for over 27 years at Hillcrest Baptist Church, Laurens, SC.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 9, 2018, at Martha Franks Rasor Chapel conducted by Rev. Dr. Lawton Neely, Rev. Greg Hellams and Rev. Dr. Russell Dean with burial to follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service in Cooper Dining Hall.

The family wants to thank Lutheran Hospice and Martha Franks for all they did to help Virginia around the clock and also thank those who prayed and visited.

In lieu of flowers, one may give memorial donations to Miracle Hill Ministries, 490 S. Pleasantburg Dr., Greenville, SC. 29607 and online at www.miraclehill.org.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.