Dateline – Laurens, S.C.

Jo Moore Burdette, age 92, formerly of 1402 Chestnut St. and the wife of the late IV Burdette, passed away Monday, November 5, 2018 at the Hospice House of Laurens County in Clinton, SC.

Born in Laurens, she was a daughter of the late Troy Franklin Fowler Moore and Nannie Josephine Fowler Moore. She was retired from Torrington Bearings Plant of Clinton, SC and was a member of St. James United Methodist Church.

She is survived by: her children, David Burdette and Emily Casey of Laurens. Two granddaughters, Taila Davis (Brent) of Concord, GA and Crystal Lawson (Sam) of Laurens SC. She was also survived by four great-grandchildren, Cale, Casey and Callen Davis of Concord, GA, Lexi Lawson of Laurens and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents she was predeceased by her grandfather John W. Fowler and step-grandmother Frankie C. Fowler who raised her from the age of 21 months. She was also predeceased by: all of her brothers and sisters, George and Clyde Moore; Faye M. Cooper, Jennie Lou M. Freeman and Mildred M. Nelson. She was also predeceased by her son-in-law, Roger L. Casey.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, November 8, 2018 at Westview Memorial Park with the service conducted by Rev. Charlie Short.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the graveside service.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Hospice of Laurens County, 1304 Springdale Dr., Clinton, SC 29325.

Gray Funeral Home of Laurens