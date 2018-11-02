PC men’s soccer earns Big South recognition

The Presbyterian College men’s soccer team was honored by the Big South Conference Friday with the release of the postseason awards. Jordan Barbara was named to the conference’s first team, Marcos Kitromilides, Luca Ziegler and Jan Hoffelner were picked for the second team, Sergio Pinto and Victor Menudier were honorable mentions, and Ricardo Hernandez was named to the all-academic team.

Kitromilides was also picked for the all-freshman team.

Barbara had 11 points (4 goals, 3 assists) in 13 games, and had two goals against Appalachian State on Oct. 23.

Kitromilides had 10 points in Big South play to lead the team, while finishing seventh in conference play with 1.25 points per game.

Ziegler started all 17 games and led the conference with four assists in conference play. He also was part of the PC defense that allowed .88 goals and 9.4 shots per game in conference play.

Hoffelner started 15 games, including all eight Big South games, and had four shutouts this season. He allowed just 1.18 goals per game.

Pinto started 17 games and was third on the team with eight points (3 goals, 1 assist).

Menudier was second with 1470 minutes in 16 starts, while Hernandez was third on the team in minutes (1449) and started all 17 games.

This is the third season PC has at least one selection to the first or second team in the Big South. PC had five all-conference honors last year when the team won the Big South Tournament as the No. 6 seed.

PC opens Big South Tournament play Sunday when the third-seeded Blue Hose host No. 6 Longwood at 6 p.m.