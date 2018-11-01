District 55 candidates vying for three seats

Voters in Laurens County School District 55 are being asked to make choices on three different seats on the District 55 Board of Trustees during Tuesday’s general election.

The Nov. 6 local school board elections include five candidates vying for three seats in District 55 and three unchallenged incumbents in District 56. Tammy Stewart, Jan Bridges Simmons and Keith Richardson are all unopposed in District 56.

In District 55, Cathy Little, Jim Moore and Bessie Eaddy Williams are campaigning for Seat 2, which is currently filled by Mike Fortune. Fortune is not seeking re-election.

Mark Earle and Steve Cole are running for Seat 4. Jim Lollis, who currently holds Seat 4, is stepping down from the board.

Incumbent Susan Calhoun-Ware, who is the current District 55 Board of Trustees chair, is being challenged by local software developer David Underwood.

Each District 55 candidate was asked to answer three questions. Those answers are found in Wednesday’s Laurens County Advertiser.