Margaret Compton Lee

Laurens, S.C.

Margaret Louise Compton Lee, age 90, wife of the late Thomas Judson Lee, Jr., passed away peacefully at home on October 30, 2018.

A native of Laurens, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Margie Chaney Compton. She was a graduate of Ford High School. She held clerical positions at Watts Mill, Beden-Baugh Products, and Culbertson, Whitesides and Turner. She taught kindergarten at First Baptist Church, Laurens. Raised in Lucas Avenue Baptist Church, she joined Laurens First Baptist shortly after her marriage to Tom in 1958. Her life’s passions were her faith, family and music. She was a member of the Cora Cox Lucas Music Club, and an officer of the Laurens County Community Concert Association. She taught children’s choirs, Mission Friends, and children’s Sunday School. She sang in the adult choir and was pianist for many church groups. She taught piano lessons to her grandchildren. Margaret was past-president of WMU at First Baptist Church of Laurens and traveled to Kenya in 1995 with SC WMU and spoke at the National Women’s Conference of Kenya where she presented a key of the City of Laurens.

She is survived by: her children, Nancy Laura Lee Brown, Thomas Judson Lee III (Krista), and Jacquelyn Margaret Lee Edwards (Mike); nine grandchildren, Micah Thomas Lee (Carrie), Lane Christopher Brown, Philip Judson Lee (Angela), Miles Compton Brown, Laura Margaret Brown, Annie Kate Lee, Amanda Grace Lee, Jonathan Michael Edwards, and Matthew Lee Edwards; three great-grandchildren, Chasen Thomas Lee, Samuel Ross Lee, and Charis Anne Lee; her sister, Nancy Compton Stribling; and sister-in-law, Laura Lee Red.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by: son-in-law, Christopher David Brown; sister, Doris Edna Compton; and sister-in-law, Sara Lee Clark.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 2, 2018, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Rickey Letson and Rev. Phil Hall. A private burial will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The family will be at the home of her son, 808 South Harper Street, Laurens and will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary immediately following the memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to South Carolina Woman’s Missionary Union, 190 Stoneridge Drive, Columbia, SC 29210.

