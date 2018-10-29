Laurens, S.C.

Marian Wilson Hall, 83, of 1216 Bethel Church Rd. and wife of the late George Edward Hall, Sr., passed away Monday, October 29, 2018, at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born in Laurens County, she was a daughter of the late John Butler “J.B.” and Ruby Foster Wilson. Along with her husband, she was the owner and operator of Hall’s Grocery & Hardware and later retired as the activities director at NHC of Laurens. She was a devoted member of Bethel Baptist Church, where she had 51 years of perfect attendance in Sunday School; served as Sunday School teacher of young adults; was a choir member; and a member of the WMU.

Mrs. Hall is survived by her children, George Edward “Eddie” Hall, Jr. and wife Dee of Laurens, Jennifer Hall “Jenny” Abercrombie and husband Cecil of Laurens; a daughter-in-law, Pam Hall of Ware Shoals; a brother, John Butler Wilson, Jr. and wife Cheryl of Whitmire; grandchildren, Dixon Hall, Adrienne Hall Boone and husband Jackson, Leigh Hall, R.J. Hall and wife Meredith, Jesse Abercrombie and wife Brittany, and Blakely Abercrombie; and great-grandchildren, Caden Hall, Nolan Hall, Tenny Hall, and Braxton Abercrombie.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by: a son, Richard Marion “Ricky” Hall; sisters, Margaret Wilson Babb and Betty Wilson Hall; and a granddaughter, Jessica Hall.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 31, 2018, at Bethel Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Mike McMillion and Rev. Tommy Lowe with burial in Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will be at the residence and will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary on Tuesday, October 30, 2018, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Memorials may be made to Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Bethel Baptist Church, 885 Bethel Church Rd., Laurens, SC 29360.

