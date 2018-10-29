Laurens Academy closes football season with victory

In what was the final game of the season for the Laurens Academy Crusaders’ football team, things couldn’t have gone much better as the squad sent senior Dawson Foster out a winner.

Sophomore quarterback Thomas Lowry threw four touchdown passes and ran for two other scores as the Crusaders scored the first 44 points of the game and went on to a 44-6 victory over the Tri-County Eagles Monday night at Todd Kirk Field. The victory helped the Crusaders end the season with a record of 3-7 overall, 3-4 in the region. The victory ended what had been a four-game losing streak.

Lowry hit Charlton McCall on two touchdowns, including a one-handed grab on a 51-yard scoring pass with 2 minutes, 16 seconds left in the first half. Cal Robertson and Foster each had one TD reception in the game as well.

Look for a full wrap-up on this game in Wednesday’s edition of The Laurens County Advertiser.