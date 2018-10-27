Dateline-Clinton, S.C.

Willie B Moss Slaton, age 93, passed away Saturday, October 27, 2018, at Langston Place.

She was born August 19, 1925, to Albert Louis Moss and Stella Buckalew Moss. She married Estel Morgan Slaton on June 25, 1946. She resided with her husband in Carmel, Ind., for many years. They moved to their dream farm in Brown County, Ind., in 1973. In later years, after being widowed, she moved to Laurens, S.C., with her daughter and son-in-law. She was a resident of Langston Place in Clinton, S.C., for the last two years.

Mrs. Slaton was an exemplary wife, loving mother, wonderful grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a faithful member of the local churches wherever she lived.

She was survived by her daughter, Wanda Stutzman (Ervin); two grandchildren Amanda Ferguson (Bryan) and Jeffry Stutzman (Heather); four great-grandchildren, three sisters; and one brother.

Funeral services will be held Friday, November 2, 2018, at 10:30 a.m., at the Meredith-Clark Funeral Home in Morgantown, Ind.. Visitation will be held Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Meredith-Clark Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Cedarwood Community Church, Waterloo, SC 29384

