Laurens, S.C.

Sheila Stone Smith, 56, wife of the late Dale Smith, passed away Friday, October 26, 2018, at Laurens County Hospital.

Born in Amarillo, Texas, she was the daughter of Franklin and Helen Fain Stone. Sheila was a member of Highland Home Baptist Church.

She is survived by: her aunts, Evelyn Stone Garner and husband Roy of Laurens, and Mary Stone Burch and husband Thomas of Woodruff; mother-in-law, Mary Ann Smith of Laurens; and numerous cousins.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a daughter, Melissa Smith and an infant daughter.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. The family will be at their respective residences.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Laurens County Memorial Home for the Aged, 3744 Torrington Rd., Laurens, SC 29360.

