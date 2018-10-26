Raiders ride the wave, earn playoff bid

The Laurens Raiders knew what they had to do Friday in 0rder to earn a state playoff berth – beat Easley.

Laurens certainly did that, pulling away in the second half for a 42-12 victory over the Green Wave on a sloppy field at K.C. Hanna Stadium. The victory gave Laurens a 4-6 regular-season record, including 3-4 in Region 1-5A, but that was good enough to earn the fifth and final playoff spot out of the region.

Laurens is currently slated to face Rock Hill in the first round of the playoffs, Nov. 9, on the road.

Ryan Campbell rushed 14 times for 149 yards and a touchdown, while Duane Martin had 104 yards rushing and three touchdowns for Laurens, which out-rushed Easley, 397-90.

Clinton: The Red Devils closed out their 2018 season with a 35-14 loss to Woodruff at Wilder Stadium. The loss dropped Clinton to a final record of 2-8 overall, 1-4 in the Region 3-3A standings.

Cameron Nichols was 1-for-2 passing for 19 yards, all coming on a touchdown pass to Titus Hood, with 6:30 to go in the first half. The touchdown gave Clinton a 14-0 lead, but Woodruff scored the final 35 points of the game to send the Red Devils into the off-season on a three-game losing skid.

Darien Bailey had 93 yards rushing for Clinton.

Woodruff quarterback Keegan Halloran was 6-for-7 passing for 164 yards and three touchdowns. His only incompletion was an interception on the first series of the game. Clinton’s Jeremiah Boyd had the INT.