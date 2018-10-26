Dateline – Laurens, S.C.

Ernest L. Byrd Sr., age 67, of 6848 Hwy 49, passed away Friday, October 26, 2018 at his home.

He was born in Laurens County and was the son of Georgie Byrd Franklin of Clinton and the late Ernest Thompson.

Mr. Byrd was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps, and retired after 31 years of service with the South Carolina National Guard. He was also a retired Law Enforcement Officer of 41 years with the Laurens City Police Department and the Simpsonville Police Department. He was currently an employee of Publix Supermarket in Simpsonville, and was a member of Duncan Creek Baptist Church.

Mr. Byrd is survived by his wife Deborah Byrd of the home; his sons, Ernest L. Byrd Jr. or Laurens and Corey Workman of Greenville; two brothers, Willie Franklin and Benjamin Franklin both of Clinton; two sisters, Virginia Briggs of Clinton and Dorothy Merrill of Ora; three grandchildren, Demarcus McDowell, Alicia Thomas and Tristan Workman.

In addition to his father he is predeceased by a daughter Tessa Marie Byrd.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, November 3, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. at Duncan Creek Baptist Church by Pastor Spurgeon Madison with interment in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday, November 2, 2018 at Gray Funeral Home of Laurens from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

