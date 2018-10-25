Laurens, S.C.

Myrtle Adair Moore, 106, wife of the late Leaverne Kenneth Moore, Sr., passed away Thursday, October 25, 2018, at her home in the Ekom Community.

Born in Rutherfordton, N.C., she was a daughter of the late Arthur and Emma Durham Adair. A member of the Baptist faith, Mrs. Moore was a homemaker and a “great” mother.

She is survived by her children, Charles E. Moore and wife Betty of Laurens, Rebecca Robertson of Bellview, Wash., Wilbur Moore of Ware Shoals, Janace Babb of Simpsonville, Rita Babb and husband Everette of Greenville, and Teresa Chapman and husband Mark of Simpsonville; a sister, Ozie Clark of Spartanburg; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and 9 great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her children, Leaverne Kenneth Moore, Jr. and Clemigene Arnold.

Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, October 28, 2018, at Forest Lawn Cemetery, conducted by Dr. Bev. T. Kennedy, Jr.

The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at the graveside immediately following the service.

The family would like to thank her grandson, Buddy Arnold and his wife Emily and also Hospice of Laurens County for their loving care of Mrs. Moore.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Laurens County, P.O. Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.

Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.