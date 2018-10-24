Laurens, S.C.

Martha Curry Graydon, 89, of Curry Road and widow of Hubert Watson Graydon, went to meet her Lord and Savior Wednesday, October 24, 2018, at the Hospice House in Clinton surrounded by her family.

Born in Laurens, S.C., she was a daughter of the late David Pierce and Nell Childress Curry. Mrs. Graydon was formerly employed with Laurens Mill and retired from the Laurens County Treasurer’s Office with thirty years of service. A member of Rocky Springs Presbyterian Church and the Women’s Circle, she was a loving Christian woman who was devoted to her family and taking care of all. She was known for her awesome cooking.

Surviving are: two sons, Mike (Sherre) Graydon of Lady Lake, FL and Danny (Ann) Graydon of Laurens; daughter, Beverly (Stan) Spivey of Greenwood; grandchildren, Mitch Graydon, Jason (Lesley) Graydon, Amy Ervin, T J Jemison, Bryan (Sara) Spivey, Stephanie Spivey, Jamie Spivey, Corey (Amber) Graydon and Bryson (fiancée, Mallory Herman) Graydon; great-grandchildren, Justin Graydon, Erika Graydon, Sydney Graydon, Haley Graydon, Zoe Graydon, Presley Graydon, Nola Graydon, Luke Spivey, Emmett Watson Graydon, Roman James Graydon and Zane Graydon; great-great-grandchild, Leah Skye Harrison; sister, Nell Wix of Laurens; sisters-in-law, Doris Curry of Laurens and Betty Jo Curry of Laurens; and lots of special nieces, nephews and family.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by three brothers, Sam, Ab and David Curry.

Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m. Sunday, October 28, 2018, at Rocky Springs Presbyterian Church conducted by Rev. Robert Brozina with burial in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be her grandchildren.

The family will be at the residence and will receive friends at Rocky Springs Presbyterian Church social hall one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Rocky Springs Presbyterian Church, 993 Rocky Springs Church Road, Laurens, SC 29360; Hospice of Laurens County, P.O. Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325; or to Bailey Manor, 300 Jacobs Hwy., Clinton, SC 29325.

Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.