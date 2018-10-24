‘Lift the Laurens County Museum’ set for Thursday

The Laurens County Museum will host its “Lift the Laurens County Museum” event this Thursday at beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Witherspoon Building on the historic square in Laurens.

The event will include live and silent auctions as well as the drawing for the Firmin Ford Car of the Year raffle. The winner of the raffle will win the use of a new car for a year. The car was donated by Firmin Ford.

Heavy hors d’oeurves, soft drinks, wine and beer will be served.

All proceeds from the event will go toward the installation of an elevator at the Witherspoon Building, the new and future home of the Laurens County Museum.