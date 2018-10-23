Gray Court man dies after traffic accident

A Gray Court man died Monday night from injuries he suffered in a single-vehicle accident on Fort Lindley Road in Laurens.

Alan Dale Johnson, 34, was driving a 2006 Chevy pickup on Fort Lindley Road about three miles west of Laurens when he ran off the road and struck a tree at about 6:20 p.m. Monday, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Justin Sutherland.

Johnson was transported to Laurens County Memorial Hospital and succumbed to his injuries just after 8 p.m. in the hospital’s emergency room,

He died of blunt-force trauma to the chest, said Laurens County Deputy Coroner Vickie Cheek. According to Sutherland, Johnson was not wearing a seatbelt.

There have been 30 traffic fatalities in Laurens County this year.