Big South preseason basketball polls released

The Big South Conference held its annual media day festivities Tuesday in Charlotte, and with it came the announcement of the preseason polls and all-conference teams.

Presbyterian’s men’s basketball team was picked ninth in the preseason vote, receiving 109 total points. Radford, which won last season’s conference tournament and advanced to the NCAA Tournament, was picked as the favorite with 357 points and 28 of 33 first-place votes.

Winthrop and Hampton, which were respectively voted second and third, each had two first-place votes. Campbell was voted fourth, with Charleston Southern fifth, Gardner-Webb (one first-place vote) sixth. High Point, UNC Asheville, PC, Longwood, and USC Upstate round out the rankings.

No Blue Hose players on the men’s side were selected to the preseason all-conference team.

On the women’s side, Presbyterian was picked seventh with 53 points, two fewer than Charleston Southern and four more than Gardner-Webb. Radford, last year’s preseason favorite, was again picked as the top team in the Big South with 116 points and nine of 11 first-place votes. High Point got the other two first-place votes and was picked second with 102 points. UNC Asheville was third at 100 points.

Behind UNCA were Hampton, Campbell, CSU, PC, G-W, USC Upstate, Longwood, and Winthrop.

PC’s Kacie Hall was the lone player selected to the all-conference teams, making the first team. The junior was named as an honorable mention last season after finishing 11th in scoring (11.1 ppg), and was in the top 10 in steals (1.3), 3-pointers (62), and 3-point percentage (32.8).