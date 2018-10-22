Laurens, S.C.

Vernell Roberts Smith, age 89, resident of Martha Franks Baptist Retirement Community, passed away on Monday, October 22, 2018.

Born in Laurens, she was a daughter of the late Vern Thomas and Cora Lee Cummings Roberts. Mrs. Smith was formerly employed with Laurens Mill and retired from Gambrell’s Jewelry Store. Vernell was also a seamstress who enjoyed making gowns for weddings and other special occasions. She was a member of St. James United Methodist Church where she was a member of the choir. She was also a Worthy Matron of the Eastern Star. Mrs. Smith was an accomplished artist who loved painting and shared her love and talents by teaching children at Camp Fellowship.

Surviving are her children, James R. Smith and wife Julia of Greenwood, S.C., David A. Smith and wife Gail of Magnolia Springs, Ala., and Lyn S. Freeman and husband Eddie of Laurens; one sister, Patricia Roberts Washburn of Pelzer, S.C.; eight grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 24, 2018, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel, conducted by the Rev. Charlie Short and Rev. John Bolin. Entombment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The family will be at the home of her daughter, 203 Woodbluff Road, Laurens, SC 29360. Visitation will be held at The Kennedy Mortuary, one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

Memorials may be made to Martha Franks Baptist Retirement Community, 1 Martha Franks Drive, Laurens, SC 29360, Lutheran Hospice, 429 North Main Street, Suite 3, Greenville, SC 29601, or Laurens Memorial Home for the Aged, 3744 Torrington Road, Laurens, SC 29360.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.