Traffic enforcement increased in county this week

Local motorists may notice a increase presence of law enforcement on highways in Laurens County over the next couple of days.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Justin Sutherland said the traffic enforcement initiative today and Thursday will include the SCHP, Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department and the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

“We want to make people think about their driving habits,” Sutherland said.

The extra concentration on traffic enforcement this week stems from a recent uptick in highway deaths in the county over the past couple of weeks. Twenty-nine people have died on roads and highways in Laurens County this year, compared to 26 at this time last year.

Sutherland said law enforcement officers will be looking for all types of violations, but they will be concentrating on DUI, seatbelt enforcement and texting-and-driving violations.

“We’re asking people to please police yourselves,” Sutherland said. “If people buckle up and don’t drink and drive, it helps us. It helps the entire community if every driver takes responsibility for themselves by wearing their safety belts, staying off their phones (while driving) and slowing down.”