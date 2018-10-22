Dateline-Clinton, S.C.

Mary Bullock Mangum, age 94, and the widow of Harleigh J. Mangum, passed away Monday, October 22, 2018 at the Hospice House of Laurens County.

She was born in Fairmont, N.C., and was a daughter of the late Leo Troy and Daisy Marie Pittman Bullock.

Mrs. Mangum retired from the Development Department of Presbyterian College with 28 years of service. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Clinton, the Faith Sunday School Class, Watts Circle, and the V.I.P.’s. Mrs. Mangum was also active in the American Legion Auxiliary.

Surviving are a daughter, Jean Johnson; a son, David Mangum (Lynn); nine grandchildren, Ryan Johnson (Alisha), Austin Johnson (Livia), Katherine Addison (Thomas), Elizabeth Poe (Christopher), Brooke Parker (Michael), Kellie Leonard (Drew), Lindsay Guy (Jordan), Blakely Hilton (Matt), Jaime Winton (John); seventeen great-grandchildren; and a sister, Lynn Soylemez.

In addition to her parents and husband she is predeceased by her son-in-law, Jim Johnson, two brothers, and three sisters.

A graveside memorial service will be conducted Wednesday, Oct. 24, at 2:00 p.m. at Rosemont Cemetery by Rev. Dr. Blake Harwell.

The family will receive friends after the graveside service at the home of her daughter, 208 York St., Clinton, SC, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Bailey Manor, 300 Jacobs Hwy, Clinton, SC 29325; First Baptist Church of Clinton, PO Box 95, Clinton, SC 29325 or Hospice of Laurens County, P.O. Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton