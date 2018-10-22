Laurens names new varsity soccer coaches

The Laurens Raiders announced a pair of new varsity head soccer coaches Monday. Christian Earley was selected as the new girls’ coach, while Daniel Sorrow was tabbed to coach the boys.

Earley, a former player at Spartanburg Methodist, helped lead that program to its first national championship appearance in program history. She has coached prior to Laurens with a pair of U-15 teams.

Sorrow, a former assistant with the Laurens girls’ team for the last two years, formerly played at Newberry College. He previously coached at Wright Middle School in Abbeville.

Look for more details on these hirings in Wednesday’s edition of The Laurens County Advertiser.