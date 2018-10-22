Dateline – Gray Court, S.C.

Alan Dale Johnson, age 34, of 644 Baynes Creek Road, passed away Monday, October 22, 2018 at the Laurens County Memorial Hospital.

Alan was born in Greenville, S.C., and was the son of the late Jerry Wayne and Brenda Gail Brown Johnson. He loved to play cards and always had the biggest heart, especially for his wife and kids.

He is survived by his wife, Tiffany Johnson of the home; his two sons, Jerry Wayne Johnson, III and Brendan Garrett Johnson both of the home; his two daughters, Brianna Nicole Johnson of the home and Destyne Cheyenne Johnson of Easley; his three brothers, Jerry Wayne Johnson, II, Jesse Eugene Johnson, and Charlie Edward Johnson; and his sister, Samantha Gail Lambert.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 25, 2018 at 4 p.m. at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel in Laurens with burial to take place at Westview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 3 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home.

