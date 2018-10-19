Raiders, Red Devils have rough night

The Laurens Raiders’ football team, even with a one-sided loss to the Hanna Yellowjackets Friday, know they will have a chance to win their way into the playoffs.

Clinton’s Red Devils won’t have such a luxury.

Laurens got two rushing touchdowns from Duane Martin and a rushing score from Ryan Campbell, but the Yellowjackets overpowered the Raiders to pick up a 56-24 victory in Anderson. The loss drops Laurens to 3-6 overall, 2-4 in Region 1-5A. The loss keeps Laurens in sixth place, but the team is still one game out of the final postseason berth out of the region after Woodmont defeated Easley, 28-21. Easley is currently fifth.

Easley visits Laurens next Friday night in a Win-or-Go-Home game at K.C. Hanna Stadium. The loser will be eliminated.

Clinton: Darien Bailey gave the Red Devils an early jolt with a 70-yard touchdown run to gain an early lead, but the Emerald Vikings had a pair of 100-yard rushers as they picked up a 34-19 victory at Wilder Stadium. The loss sends Clinton to 2-7 overall, 1-3 in Region 3-3A, and eliminates the Red Devils from postseason contention.

The Red Devils will play their final game of the season Friday when they host Woodruff.