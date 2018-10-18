LA football falls in Thursday night tilt

The Laurens Academy varsity football team took on an uncommon Thursday night assignment, playing at Wardlaw, but despite getting an early lead the Crusaders were unable to keep up with the Patriots in what turned out to be a 60-12 decision.

The loss drops LA to 2-7 overall, 2-4 in the region standings. It is also the team’s fourth straight loss.

Thomas Lowry threw a pair of touchdowns in the first half – a 30-yarder to Dawson Foster that put the Crusaders up 6-0 in the first quarter, and a second-quarter pass to Charlton McCall that ended what was a 28-point run by the Patriots. The second touchdown proved to be the last one on the night for the Crusaders as the Patriots then scored the final 32 points, building a lead that necessitated use of a running clock late.

Laurens Academy wraps the regular season next Friday when it hosts Tri-County.