Dateline – Clinton, S.C.

Frank Sproles Pitts, Sr., age 83, of 102 Hillcrest Drive, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, October 18, 2018.

He was born in Clinton, S.C., and was the son of the late Clair Daniel Pitts and Janella Boland Pitts.

Mr. Pitts is survived by his wife, Susan Terry Pitts of the home; his two sons, Frank S. Pitts, Jr. (Kelly) and William Paul Pitts, Sr.; his eight grandchildren, Corey (Stephanie), Sgt. William P. Pitts, Jr. (Ashlee), Casey, Ashley (Dylan), Carey, Trent, Tori, and Ethan; his 5 great-grandchildren, Lucas, Sophia, Jackson, Aaron, Aubri; his brother, Jerry Pitts (Brenda); and his sister; Sally Pitts Braswell (Jimmy).

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his grandson, Brandon Tyler Pitts.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, October 20, 2018 at 3:30 p.m. at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel in Clinton. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. in the chapel. A Private Family Burial will follow the funeral services.

Flowers are welcome and donations may be made to the Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325 or the Alzheimer’s S.C. Chapter, 4124 Clemson Avenue, Suite L, Anderson, SC 29621.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton