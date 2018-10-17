BREAKING: SCISA releases Class A volleyball brackets

The Laurens Academy Crusaders’ volleyball team now knows its potential path to a Class A title.

SCISA released the 2018 Class A Tournament brackets Wednesday morning, with the Crusaders selected as a No. 1 seed. LA will face No. 4 Conway Christian at 1:30 p.m., with a second match to follow against either No. 2 Beaufort Academy or No. 3 Holly Hill. If the Crusaders win, they will play at 5 p.m. If they lose their opener, the Crusaders will immediately play an elimination game.

Laurens Academy could potentially play fellow top seed Wardlaw later in the tournament as both teams are in the Upper Bracket. The two teams played Monday, with the visiting Crusaders winning in straight sets.

All games Friday and Saturday will be played at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center. The Upper Bracket champion will face the Lower Bracket champion Monday for the state title. A site for that game will be announced at a later date.

2018_Class_1A_Brackets